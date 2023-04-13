NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.39. The stock had a trading volume of 646,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,319. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.09.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

