Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $79.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

