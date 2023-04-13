OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Up 12.5% This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $388,749.31 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

