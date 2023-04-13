Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

