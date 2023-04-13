Oppenheimer Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $79.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.