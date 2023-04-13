Oppenheimer Weighs in on Skillsoft Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Skillsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Skillsoft Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $282.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.33. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Skillsoft by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Skillsoft by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,451,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 248,814 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Skillsoft by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 264,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 184,894 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Skillsoft by 1,007.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 60,489 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.