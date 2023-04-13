Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Cut to Hold at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

TSE OR opened at C$22.15 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$22.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total transaction of C$276,750.00. Insiders have sold 42,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,516 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

