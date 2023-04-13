Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $61.00 at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.69% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

OVV stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

