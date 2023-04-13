Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $334,585.33

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $334,585.33 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,389.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00309740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00073823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00533073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00431751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,670,926 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

