Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.51. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 23,234 shares traded.
Pacific Green Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.
About Pacific Green Technologies
Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.
