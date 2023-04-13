Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.99

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 44817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PAM. Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.45. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Further Reading

