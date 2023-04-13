PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $174,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.37. 1,880,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,756,101. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $105.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.