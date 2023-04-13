Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.43

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.43 and traded as low as C$44.71. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$45.09, with a volume of 1,688,411 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

