Peoples Bank OH Has $835,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

PSX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.67. 998,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,673. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

