Peoples Bank OH Invests $250,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,505 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $69.88. 2,456,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,302. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.76) to GBX 5,380 ($66.63) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.83) to GBX 6,200 ($76.78) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

