Peoples Bank OH Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Linde by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,760,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 406.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Linde by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.20. 492,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.98. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.85.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

