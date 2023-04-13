Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,815,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,314,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,146,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.90. 112,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,684. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.36.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

