Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

