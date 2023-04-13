Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

PM stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,798. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

