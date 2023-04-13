Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.3 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 472,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,611. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.