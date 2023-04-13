Piper Sandler Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,475. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

