Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.00 and traded as high as C$35.04. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$34.88, with a volume of 4,260,606 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on POW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.86.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 12.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

