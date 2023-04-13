Powerledger Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Powerledger has a market cap of $95.97 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

