PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $141.36.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

