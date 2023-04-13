PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
PriceSmart Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
PriceSmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of PriceSmart
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in PriceSmart by 105.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PriceSmart (PSMT)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.