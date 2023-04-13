Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 312,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 291,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

