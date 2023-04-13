Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Boosted by Analyst

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Janus Henderson Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,079,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.