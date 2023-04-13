Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Lifted by Analyst

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.17 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH Price Performance

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $87.80 on Thursday. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Polianta Ltd grew its position in PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 15,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in PVH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PVH by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,848,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

