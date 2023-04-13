QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $676,461.83 and approximately $256,059.70 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.19341863 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $352,968.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

