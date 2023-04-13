Qtum Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $338.57 million and $39.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00010655 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.48 or 0.06631884 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,614,431 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

