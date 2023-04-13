Quantum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $560.75 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.75 and $181,148.66 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00029009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,400.50 or 1.00036846 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,139.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.