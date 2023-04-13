Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading 15% Higher

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) were up 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 91,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 36,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

