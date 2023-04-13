Rally Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $63.38 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Rally Token Profile
Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,922,551,777 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
