RAMP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.39 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, RAMP has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and $13,235.66 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

