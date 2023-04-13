Raydium (RAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $63.35 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $57.66 million and approximately $63.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,055,790 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

