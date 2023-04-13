Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $120,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $55,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.87. 1,275,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,943. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

