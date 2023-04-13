Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Trading Up 3.5%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLLMF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Real Matters Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

