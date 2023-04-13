Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 8.5 %

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

