Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.95

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.95 and traded as high as $15.87. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 333,427 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RRGB. CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 105.56%. The company had revenue of $290.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.72 million. Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,035.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $431,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

