Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.68.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

