Reik & CO. LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $13.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,792. The company has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.28 and a 200 day moving average of $305.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.