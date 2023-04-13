RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.55 EPS.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $207.06 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.41 and a 200 day moving average of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

