Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 13th (ACLX, DAR, FOUR, GPRE, MO, POST, PPC, SMPL, SOVO, THS)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 13th:

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

