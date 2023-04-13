Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 13th (ACLX, DAR, FOUR, GPRE, MO, POST, PPC, SMPL, SOVO, THS)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 13th:

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Arcellx Inc alerts:

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Stephens started coverage on shares of. Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.