Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

TSE QSR opened at C$89.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.68. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.65. The company has a market cap of C$27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.4941754 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.12%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

