Reviewing Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) & Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 22.54% 4.59% 2.72% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Aedifica 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and Aedifica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $43.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. Aedifica has a consensus target price of $103.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.32%. Given Aedifica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aedifica is more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Aedifica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $97.68 million 9.83 $22.02 million $0.82 44.88 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Aedifica on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

