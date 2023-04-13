Reviewing Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Risk & Volatility

EnQuest has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnQuest N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 13.58% 2.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnQuest and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares EnQuest and Sampo Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnQuest $1.27 billion 0.36 $376.99 million N/A N/A Sampo Oyj $15.33 billion 1.64 $1.62 billion $1.43 17.06

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EnQuest and Sampo Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnQuest 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sampo Oyj 1 3 1 0 2.00

Sampo Oyj has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.75%. Given Sampo Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sampo Oyj is more favorable than EnQuest.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats EnQuest on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnQuest

(Get Rating)

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sampo Oyj

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.