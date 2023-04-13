Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

RVMD stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 550,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $12,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,968,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 550,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $12,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,968,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc now owns 338,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 316,767 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

