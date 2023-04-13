Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,647,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270,112 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises 3.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $90,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $140,810,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,876 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $107,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

REXR traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 632,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.22%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.