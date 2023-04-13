RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Buys 10,000 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 1,182 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $4,964.40.

On Thursday, March 30th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 2,227 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $9,397.94.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 1,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $4,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 2,544 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $10,557.60.

On Monday, March 20th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,352 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $56,612.48.

On Friday, March 17th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 24,454 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $99,283.24.

Shares of RFIL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. RF Industries, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

