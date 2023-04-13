Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 23,194 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $238,666.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,064,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,980,710.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $870,025.38.

HireRight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HireRight stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 251,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,303. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $28.68 million, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

HRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HireRight by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HireRight by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

